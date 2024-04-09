Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 49,058 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Ryder System worth $9,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Ryder System in the 4th quarter worth about $1,892,000. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Ryder System in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,186,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 24.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,443,000 after acquiring an additional 15,361 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 2.5% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,666,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,245,000 after acquiring an additional 40,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 174.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ryder System

In other Ryder System news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.48, for a total transaction of $877,994.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,698.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

R has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ryder System from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on R

Ryder System Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:R traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.34. 67,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,300. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.15 and a 1-year high of $121.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.40.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.53%.

Ryder System Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.