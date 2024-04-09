Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 263,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,584 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $11,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Ryan Specialty by 192.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 524.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 84.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.88.

Ryan Specialty Stock Performance

Shares of Ryan Specialty stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $52.23. 441,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,805. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.88 and a beta of 0.52. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.44 and a 1-year high of $56.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.75.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 44.84% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $532.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryan Specialty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Ryan Specialty’s payout ratio is currently 86.28%.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.