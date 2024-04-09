RTCORE (OTCMKTS:RTME) & OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Critical Comparison

RTCORE (OTCMKTS:RTME – Get Free Report) and OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for RTCORE and OptimizeRx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RTCORE 0 0 0 0 N/A OptimizeRx 0 1 5 0 2.83

OptimizeRx has a consensus target price of $15.86, suggesting a potential upside of 42.60%. Given OptimizeRx’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OptimizeRx is more favorable than RTCORE.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

76.5% of OptimizeRx shares are held by institutional investors. 41.3% of RTCORE shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of OptimizeRx shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

RTCORE has a beta of 8.34, indicating that its stock price is 734% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OptimizeRx has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares RTCORE and OptimizeRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RTCORE N/A N/A N/A OptimizeRx -21.88% -9.24% -8.71%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RTCORE and OptimizeRx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RTCORE N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A OptimizeRx $62.45 million 3.23 -$11.44 million ($0.80) -13.90

RTCORE has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OptimizeRx.

Summary

RTCORE beats OptimizeRx on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RTCORE

RTCORE Inc provides software solutions. It engages in the development of Real Time Core Processing System, a cloud-native software to displace the monolithic systems plaguing industries worldwide. The company was formerly known as iSocialy, Inc. and changed its name to RTCORE Inc in September 2020. RTCORE Inc is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers (HCPs), and patients. Its products and applications include Evidence-Based Physician Engagement solution to assist HCPs in identifying patients who may be qualified for specific therapies, raise awareness of patient access pathways, and identify early indicators of non-adherence among patient populations; and Point of Care Banner messaging solution to deliver a variety of awareness and messaging within the clinical workflow. The company also offers Social Network Banner Messaging solution to deliver banner messaging to HCPs within their social network apps; Institutional Account-based Banner Messaging solution that provides its clients access to delivering banner messaging online and on the intranets of targeted health system accounts; and Financial Messaging solution, which provides prescribers visibility to branded copay offers and other patient support programs directly within their electronic health record and/or e-Prescribe systems. In addition, it provides Patient Engagement, a technology solution that provides digital messaging services through its cloud-based Mobile Health Messenger platform; HIPAA-compliant automated mobile messaging platform, which allows pharmaceutical manufactures and related entities to directly engage with patients to enhance regimen compliance; and Therapy Initiation Workflow, a group of digital solutions that focuses on accelerating patient access to treatments where time-consuming medical documentation is required of HCPs prior to pharmacies dispensing prescribed drugs. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Rochester, Michigan.

