RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Price Target Cut to $123.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RPM. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of RPM International from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on RPM International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on RPM International from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RPM International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $112.60.

RPM stock opened at $113.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.39. RPM International has a 1-year low of $78.52 and a 1-year high of $120.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.09.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 7.61%. RPM International’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that RPM International will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.40%.

In other news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $657,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,933.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $657,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,933.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 2,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $254,660.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,069. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,215 shares of company stock valued at $1,112,547 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in RPM International by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,827,966 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $159,244,000 after acquiring an additional 56,726 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 488,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,553,000 after buying an additional 13,860 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in RPM International by 9,901.1% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 322,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 319,411 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in RPM International by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 239,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,708,000 after buying an additional 15,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in RPM International by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 239,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

