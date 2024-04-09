Royal Bank of Canada Raises BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Price Target to $94.00

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $93.00 to $94.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BOKF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on BOK Financial from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BOK Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.44.

BOK Financial stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,376. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.55. BOK Financial has a 52 week low of $62.42 and a 52 week high of $92.75.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $843.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.87 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 16.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BOK Financial will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total transaction of $244,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,866.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 59.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 53,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 6,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 95,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,159,000 after acquiring an additional 12,218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

