Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target to $61.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.91% from the stock’s current price.

CMA has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Comerica from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.61.

Comerica Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMA traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.55. The stock had a trading volume of 195,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,185. Comerica has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $57.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. Comerica had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comerica will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $88,298.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,276.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $88,298.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,276.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $160,013.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,460 shares in the company, valued at $920,840.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Comerica by 7.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Comerica by 4.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,651,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Comerica by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Comerica by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,878,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $941,968,000 after buying an additional 676,959 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Articles

