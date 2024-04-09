Royal Bank of Canada Lowers BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Price Target to $29.00

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BKU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BankUnited from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group downgraded BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on BankUnited from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com downgraded BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on BankUnited in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BankUnited currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.44.

BankUnited Stock Performance

BKU traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,717. BankUnited has a 52-week low of $15.83 and a 52-week high of $34.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.42). BankUnited had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $500.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BankUnited

In related news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 2,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $62,106.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at $319,365. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BankUnited

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKU. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 347.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 14,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Featured Articles

