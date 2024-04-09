Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Trading Up 6%

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $83.66 and last traded at $83.00. Approximately 96,042 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 661,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.27.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Root from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Root from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Root from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Root from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Root from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Root Trading Up 2.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 2.85.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.49) by $0.85. Root had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 73.62%. The company had revenue of $194.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Root, Inc. will post -7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Root by 661.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,525,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after buying an additional 2,193,896 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Root in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,991,000. Twenty Acre Capital LP acquired a new position in Root in the 1st quarter valued at $2,358,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Root by 448.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,174,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 960,580 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Financial Group acquired a new position in Root in the 4th quarter valued at $3,516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.82% of the company’s stock.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. It operates a direct-to-consumer model; and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. The company's direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

