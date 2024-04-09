ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $14.69

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.69 and last traded at $14.81, with a volume of 24866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.61.

ROHM Trading Down 5.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.00 and its 200 day moving average is $18.25.

ROHM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ROHM Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. The company operates through three segments: LSI, Semiconductor Devices, and Modules. It provides ICs comprising memory, amplifiers and linear, power management, motor/actuator drivers, resistors, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converters, sensors and MEMS, display drivers, interfaces, wireless LSIs, audio and video products, speech synthesis LSI, and microcontrollers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ROHM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROHM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.