Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Given New C$63.00 Price Target at Barclays

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target cut by analysts at Barclays from C$70.00 to C$63.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.39% from the company’s current price.

RCI.B has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$74.50 to C$75.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Desjardins raised their target price on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Rogers Communications from C$90.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Rogers Communications from C$72.50 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$75.63.

Rogers Communications stock traded up C$0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$54.13. 769,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,484,605. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 442.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$59.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$58.44. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of C$50.15 and a twelve month high of C$67.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.54.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

