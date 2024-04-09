Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Rocky Brands from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Rocky Brands Price Performance

Shares of RCKY opened at $27.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.48. Rocky Brands has a 1-year low of $11.77 and a 1-year high of $32.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.93 million, a PE ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.97.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $125.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.90 million. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.26%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rocky Brands will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Rocky Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is 43.66%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 103.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 801 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Rocky Brands by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 485.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,850 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 8,929.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments. The Wholesale segment offers products, which includes sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, specialty retailers, and online retailers in retail locations through a range of distribution channels.

