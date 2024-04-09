Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Shares of Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) rose 1.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.42 and last traded at $1.38. Approximately 974,888 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 6,643,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RGTI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Rigetti Computing in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Rigetti Computing Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.30. The company has a market cap of $218.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.43.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Rigetti Computing had a negative return on equity of 59.51% and a negative net margin of 625.42%. The company had revenue of $3.38 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rigetti Computing news, Director Alissa Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total value of $25,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 140,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,236.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rigetti Computing news, General Counsel Richard Danis sold 46,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total value of $91,262.22. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,052,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,072,717.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alissa Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total value of $25,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 140,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,236.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,599 shares of company stock valued at $194,030 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rigetti Computing

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGTI. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Rigetti Computing by 160.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 20,842 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Rigetti Computing during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rigetti Computing during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rigetti Computing during the third quarter worth about $27,000. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rigetti Computing Company Profile

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Further Reading

