RFG Advisory LLC Sells 775 Shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB)

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC owned 1.01% of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IGEB. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 16,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance

IGEB opened at $44.20 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.60 and a 200 day moving average of $43.86. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $48.61 and a 52-week high of $50.95.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1878 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

