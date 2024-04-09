RFG Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $4,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHQ. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 149.6% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

SPHQ traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,140. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.33. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $46.71 and a 52-week high of $60.77.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

