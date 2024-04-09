RFG Advisory LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. now owns 19,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. White Wing Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $10,535,000. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 13,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 107,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $225.69 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $229.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $219.00 and a 200 day moving average of $204.25. The firm has a market cap of $51.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

