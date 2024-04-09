RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 998 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $3,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CIBR stock opened at $55.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $38.41 and a 1 year high of $59.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.15.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.