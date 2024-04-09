RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 5,638 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 110,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,638 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 0.6% of RFG Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $16,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DCM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $160.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,721,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,485. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.54. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $163.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

