RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 18,261 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 146.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,261 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $3,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,846,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,022,000 after purchasing an additional 364,461 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,135,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,936,000 after buying an additional 1,419,441 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 105,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,400,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,799,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392,410 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,777,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,547,000 after acquiring an additional 43,958 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,380,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,831,000 after acquiring an additional 115,138 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $116.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.96. The company has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $87.64 and a 52 week high of $118.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1667 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

