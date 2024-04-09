RFG Advisory LLC Invests $2.74 Million in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR)

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 100,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,738,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $801,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $828,000. Sentinus LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000.

Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SFLR opened at $29.72 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.38. Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF has a 12 month low of $23.28 and a 12 month high of $30.25.

Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Profile

The Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (SFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of large-cap US stocks while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered 3-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 10% on a rolling 12-month basis.

