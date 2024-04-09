RFG Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 70,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,573,000 after buying an additional 13,391 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VBK traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $255.69. 280,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,772. The company has a 50 day moving average of $251.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.77. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $195.63 and a 52-week high of $262.09. The firm has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

