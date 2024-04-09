RFG Advisory LLC Has $3.47 Million Stock Position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI)

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,519 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC owned about 1.57% of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF worth $3,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTRI. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $166,000.

Shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF stock opened at $13.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.72 and its 200 day moving average is $12.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.69 million, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.94. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 1 year low of $11.77 and a 1 year high of $13.77.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0609 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

