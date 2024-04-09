RFG Advisory LLC Has $3.29 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 122,794.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,050,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664,177 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 113,495.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,327,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,140,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324,288 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 49,919.1% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,437,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,559 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Broadcom by 43.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,025,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,343,631,000 after buying an additional 1,228,755 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on AVGO. Mizuho raised their price objective on Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,405.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,255.18.

Broadcom Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $1,351.35 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $601.29 and a 1 year high of $1,438.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,291.60 and its 200-day moving average is $1,092.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.24 billion, a PE ratio of 49.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.25.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.31 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,991,048.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,367.52, for a total transaction of $3,418,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,819,084.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,991,048.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,310 shares of company stock worth $32,840,567. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.