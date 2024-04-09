RFG Advisory LLC Has $2.96 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 447.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,339 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $2,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,659,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,315,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,785 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 25,735.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,375,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,666 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,034,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 6,036.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,149,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,949 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $37.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52 week low of $30.80 and a 52 week high of $37.30.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

