RFG Advisory LLC Has $2.47 Million Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July (BATS:DJUL)

RFG Advisory LLC cut its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July (BATS:DJUL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July were worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,957,000. Ignite Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 288,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,478,000 after purchasing an additional 13,657 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 278,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,174,000 after purchasing an additional 20,115 shares during the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,866,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 95,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July stock opened at $38.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $272.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.04 and its 200 day moving average is $36.24.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (DJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

