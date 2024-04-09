RFG Advisory LLC Has $2.32 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,442 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 10,365 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,165 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,091,000. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 11,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial & Tax Architects LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 25,791 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,740,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $243.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.33.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

