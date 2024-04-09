RFG Advisory LLC Has $2.11 Million Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,023 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after acquiring an additional 11,882 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 287,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,324,000 after acquiring an additional 42,073 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 252,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,611,000 after acquiring an additional 60,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the third quarter valued at about $177,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on PLD. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.67.

Prologis Stock Up 1.1 %

PLD stock opened at $126.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.64 and a 12 month high of $137.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.00.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.72%.

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.