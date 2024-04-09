RFG Advisory LLC Has $170.74 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,624,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,598 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 6.7% of RFG Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $170,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $72.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,190,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,073. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.58. The stock has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $54.67 and a 52-week high of $74.10.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.