RFG Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,754 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,905,114,000 after acquiring an additional 211,643,459 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,523,072,000 after buying an additional 2,419,420 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,494,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $688,883,000 after buying an additional 2,443,588 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,227,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $704,896,000 after buying an additional 110,166 shares during the period. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $330,123,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.33. 12,350,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,016,805. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $80.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.60.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

