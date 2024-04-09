RFG Advisory LLC Buys 914 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 914 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.4% of RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $35,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,833,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,830,000 after purchasing an additional 18,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $476.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,733,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,332,335. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $370.92 and a 12 month high of $483.23. The firm has a market cap of $381.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $466.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $433.27.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

