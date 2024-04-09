RFG Advisory LLC Buys 199 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 40.4% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APD opened at $239.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.24 and a fifty-two week high of $307.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $236.43 and its 200 day moving average is $260.41.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 67.56%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.29.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

