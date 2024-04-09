RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 85,440 Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 436.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,440 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC owned 0.26% of Fidelity High Dividend ETF worth $4,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,658,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,997,000 after acquiring an additional 387,179 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 571,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,056,000 after buying an additional 41,353 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 130.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 520,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,075,000 after buying an additional 294,344 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 498,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,230,000 after buying an additional 35,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 208.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 493,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,418,000 after buying an additional 333,824 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FDVV remained flat at $44.97 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,152. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.59. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $36.94 and a 52-week high of $45.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

