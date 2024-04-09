RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 26,037 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 168,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,037 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $4,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFAI. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 6,376,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,479,000 after purchasing an additional 129,889 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 5,010,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,828,000 after purchasing an additional 190,011 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,381,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,300,000 after purchasing an additional 324,889 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,211,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,979,000 after acquiring an additional 130,425 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $55,860,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAI traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 790,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,535. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $24.83 and a 52-week high of $30.31. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.84.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

