Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Maxim Group

Analysts at Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 216.21% from the company’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Rezolute in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Get Rezolute alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RZLT

Rezolute Price Performance

Shares of Rezolute stock opened at $2.53 on Tuesday. Rezolute has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $2.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.23. The stock has a market cap of $100.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.29.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.27). On average, equities analysts expect that Rezolute will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Rezolute

In related news, CFO Daron Evans acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $96,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,337. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Rezolute news, Director Young-Jin Kim purchased 36,503 shares of Rezolute stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $69,720.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,509.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daron Evans acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.93 per share, for a total transaction of $96,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,900 shares in the company, valued at $233,337. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 179,403 shares of company stock valued at $306,601 in the last three months. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rezolute

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rezolute during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $989,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rezolute by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 346,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 30,285 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Rezolute by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 85,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 33,581 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Rezolute during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Rezolute by 169.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 34,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

About Rezolute

(Get Free Report)

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rezolute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rezolute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.