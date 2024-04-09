Reviewing GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) & Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE)

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) and Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

GitLab has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aware has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GitLab and Aware’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GitLab -73.14% -18.26% -10.65% Aware -40.09% -14.28% -10.87%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GitLab $579.91 million 16.03 -$424.17 million ($2.75) -21.31 Aware $18.24 million 2.10 -$7.31 million ($0.35) -5.20

This table compares GitLab and Aware’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Aware has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GitLab. GitLab is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aware, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for GitLab and Aware, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GitLab 0 4 18 0 2.82 Aware 0 0 0 0 N/A

GitLab currently has a consensus target price of $70.80, indicating a potential upside of 20.82%. Given GitLab’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GitLab is more favorable than Aware.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.7% of GitLab shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.4% of Aware shares are held by institutional investors. 28.0% of GitLab shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.6% of Aware shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Aware beats GitLab on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle. The company helps organizations to plan, build, secure, and deploy software to drive business outcomes. It also provides related training and professional services. The company was formerly known as GitLab B.V. and changed its name to GitLab Inc. in July 2015. GitLab Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Aware

Aware, Inc., a authentication company, provides biometrics software products and solutions for government agencies and commercial entities in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers biometric software solution, which includes Knomi, a mobile biometric framework which provides multiple biometric modality options; AwareABIS, an automated biometric identification system used for large-scale biometric identification and deduplication; AFIX suite used for small-scale law enforcement focused biometric identification; and AFIX Tracker for fingerprint, palmprint, and latent print identification. It also provides BioSP, a service-oriented platform enables biometric system with advanced biometric data processing and management in a web services architecture; WebEnroll, a browser-based biometric enrollment and data management solution; and AwareID, an adaptive authentication platform provides biometric face and voice analysis, and document validation for cloud-based biometric application programming interfaces and turnkey services. In addition, the company offers biometrics applications, such as Nexa line, a biometric search and match SDKs including Nexa Fingerprint, Nexa Face, Nexa Iris, and Nexa Voice; and AwareXM, an interoperable fingerprint matching SDK that provides fingerprint minutiae extraction, template generation, and fingerprint authentication. Further, it sells imaging products used in medical and advanced imaging application; offers program management and software engineering services, and software maintenance services. The company sells its products, services, and solutions through systems integrators, direct, and original equipment manufacturers and value added resellers channel Aware, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

