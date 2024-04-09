Rent the Runway (RENT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rent the Runway Trading Up 10.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ RENT opened at $5.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.87. The company has a market cap of $18.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.82. Rent the Runway has a 12-month low of $4.46 and a 12-month high of $69.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rent the Runway news, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 3,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $35,946.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 16,519 shares of company stock valued at $131,156 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Rent the Runway in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Rent the Runway during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Rent the Runway by 242.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 15,720 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Rent the Runway by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 11,262 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Rent the Runway by 156.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 13,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RENT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Rent the Runway from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Rent the Runway in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Rent the Runway in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rent the Runway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

Rent the Runway Company Profile

Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.

