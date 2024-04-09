Reik & CO. LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Reik & CO. LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,832 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $117.91. 5,001,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,469,934. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.67. The firm has a market cap of $216.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

