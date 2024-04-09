Reik & CO. LLC Increases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Reik & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 301,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,668,000 after purchasing an additional 60,706 shares in the last quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 854.5% in the 4th quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc now owns 173,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,996,000 after purchasing an additional 155,355 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,434,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,101,000 after purchasing an additional 333,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 104,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 18,845 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Argus downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.73. 33,420,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,780,984. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.06. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $41.99. The company has a market cap of $151.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

