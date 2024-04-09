Reik & CO. LLC Decreases Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Reik & CO. LLC trimmed its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the quarter. Williams-Sonoma makes up about 6.5% of Reik & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $23,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 129.3% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 820.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WSM shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.31.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Shares of WSM traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $308.79. The stock had a trading volume of 313,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,325. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.49. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.44 and a twelve month high of $319.78. The firm has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.69.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.38. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 55.15% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Marta Benson sold 2,184 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.98, for a total value of $685,732.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,185,328.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total value of $330,973.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,591.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marta Benson sold 2,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.98, for a total value of $685,732.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,185,328.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,145 shares of company stock valued at $16,220,619 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

See Also

