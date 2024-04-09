REDW Wealth LLC Sells 2,253 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

REDW Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,253 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $44,894,000. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 281.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. now owns 5,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779 shares during the period. White Wing Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $7,831,000. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 66,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,373,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $442.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $436.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $403.87. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $309.89 and a twelve month high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.