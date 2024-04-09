ReddCoin (RDD) Price Tops $0.0001

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 9th. ReddCoin has a market cap of $4.20 million and approximately $24.55 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.04 or 0.00141526 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00016271 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00008206 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000165 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001394 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About ReddCoin

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

