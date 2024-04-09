Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) PT Raised to $53.00 at Morgan Stanley

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 14.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RRR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

Red Rock Resorts Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of RRR stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.78. 145,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,030. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.58 and its 200-day moving average is $50.08. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.54. Red Rock Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $37.82 and a fifty-two week high of $63.28.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.55. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 114.32% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $462.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Red Rock Resorts

In other Red Rock Resorts news, CFO Stephen Lawrence Cootey sold 7,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total value of $434,204.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,077,473.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 54.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Red Rock Resorts

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 601.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 47.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

