Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Hits New 1-Year High at $45.81

Shares of Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.81 and last traded at $43.62, with a volume of 1688 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.05.

Recruit Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.62. The company has a market cap of $70.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 1.45.

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. Recruit had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Recruit Company Profile

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions that transforms the world of work. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Matching & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.

