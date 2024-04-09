Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Airbnb (ABNB)

Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/5/2024 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at Tigress Financial from $185.00 to $195.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/3/2024 – Airbnb is now covered by analysts at B. Riley. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

4/3/2024 – Airbnb is now covered by analysts at B. Riley Financial, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

4/1/2024 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $107.00 to $127.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/15/2024 – Airbnb had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $145.00 price target on the stock.

3/14/2024 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $155.00 to $168.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/14/2024 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $118.00 to $131.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/14/2024 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $140.00 to $150.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/14/2024 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $160.00 to $180.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/14/2024 – Airbnb had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $148.00 to $143.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/14/2024 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $140.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/14/2024 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $136.00 to $145.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/14/2024 – Airbnb had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $150.00.

2/14/2024 – Airbnb was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $145.00 price target on the stock.

2/14/2024 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $134.00 to $135.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/14/2024 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $150.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ ABNB traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $160.62. The company had a trading volume of 608,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,721,314. The firm has a market cap of $103.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.25. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.55 and a fifty-two week high of $170.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. Airbnb had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 48.32%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $374,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 151,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,555,856. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $5,335,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 553,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,866,313.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $374,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 151,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,555,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 645,019 shares of company stock worth $98,196,063. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,896,000 after buying an additional 10,301,746 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $619,584,000. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,417,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135,529 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,338,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Airbnb by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,363,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,456 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

