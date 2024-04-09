Realty Income Co. Plans May 24 Dividend of $0.26 (NYSE:O)

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) announced a may 24 dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.257 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, May 15th.

Realty Income has raised its dividend by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 31 years. Realty Income has a dividend payout ratio of 185.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Realty Income to earn $4.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.5%.

Shares of NYSE:O traded up $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.38. 3,397,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,986,354. The company has a market cap of $46.83 billion, a PE ratio of 42.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.92. Realty Income has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.79 and a 200 day moving average of $53.26.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.72). Realty Income had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Realty Income will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on O shares. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,920,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,541,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046,620 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Realty Income by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,951,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,202,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,591 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,441,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $912,560,000 after purchasing an additional 86,340 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,447,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $724,847,000 after purchasing an additional 829,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,485,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $602,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,590 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

