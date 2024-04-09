RealReal (REAL) and Its Rivals Head-To-Head Analysis

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) is one of 28 public companies in the “Miscellaneous retail” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare RealReal to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RealReal and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio RealReal $549.30 million -$168.47 million -2.15 RealReal Competitors $1.89 billion $34.83 million 9.71

RealReal’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than RealReal. RealReal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

64.7% of RealReal shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.1% of shares of all “Miscellaneous retail” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of RealReal shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous retail” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for RealReal and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RealReal 0 3 2 0 2.40 RealReal Competitors 115 503 421 4 2.30

RealReal presently has a consensus price target of $3.60, suggesting a potential upside of 0.28%. As a group, “Miscellaneous retail” companies have a potential upside of 1.91%. Given RealReal’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe RealReal has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares RealReal and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RealReal -30.67% N/A -26.38% RealReal Competitors -23.39% -44.28% -4.82%

Risk and Volatility

RealReal has a beta of 2.98, indicating that its stock price is 198% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RealReal’s competitors have a beta of 1.07, indicating that their average stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

RealReal competitors beat RealReal on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc. operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

