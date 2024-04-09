Raymond James’ (RJF) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $116.50 to $131.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (up from $112.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price target (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.75.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RJF

Raymond James Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE RJF traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.83. 217,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,823. The stock has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.24. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $131.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.15. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Raymond James news, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $112.30 per share, with a total value of $98,711.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,711.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $112.30 per share, for a total transaction of $98,711.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,711.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total transaction of $211,621.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,057.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Raymond James

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth approximately $421,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,961,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,696,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.