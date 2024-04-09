Raymond James Lowers Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) to Market Perform

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Get Maxeon Solar Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies Trading Down 3.5 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maxeon Solar Technologies

Shares of MAXN stock opened at $2.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $38.91. The firm has a market cap of $147.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.46.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 177.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the period. 47.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.