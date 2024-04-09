Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,285,000. Callodine Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 450,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,107,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,226,000 after acquiring an additional 67,482 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 7,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on GSBD. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Price Performance

NYSE GSBD traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.99. 377,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.17 and its 200-day moving average is $14.82. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $15.65.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 43.06%. The business had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.09 million. Equities analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Goldman Sachs BDC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

(Free Report)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.