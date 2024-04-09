Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 3,332 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,332 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 4.2% of Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

SCHD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,290,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,624,637. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.79. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $80.82.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

