Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 274 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

SMH traded down $1.08 on Tuesday, reaching $221.98. The company had a trading volume of 4,331,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,719,788. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.57 and a fifty-two week high of $239.14. The stock has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $212.96 and its 200 day moving average is $179.14.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

